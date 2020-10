Cleoxen "Red" Waters, 76, of 603 W. Highland Avenue, Kinston, died Saturday,, Oct. 17, 2020 at home.

A memorial service will be held noon Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home Chapel.

He survived by his siblings, Johnnie Mitchell of the home and Annie Mae Dudley of New York.

There will be no viewing.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at the service.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.





