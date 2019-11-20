NEW YORK - Clifton Earl Moore, 73, formerly of Dover died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at New York Community Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at St. John COC, DOC, Dover. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery, Cove City. Viewing will be held Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive guest at 105 Spring Hill St., Kinston on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 3 - 9:30 p.m. In lieu of floral arrangements, the family is requesting memorials be made to the and/or the American Diabetes Association in memory of Clifton Earl Moore. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 20, 2019