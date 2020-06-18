TRENTON - Clifton Earl Spivey, 84 died Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Carolina East Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on July 27, 1935 in Trenton, North Carolina to Bromo Clem Spivey and Clara Mae Green Spivey.
After, graduating from High School at Jones Central High School where he loved to play baseball and football, Cliff farmed with his dad until joining the US Army in 1958. He served two years in active duty in Korea and 4 years Army Reserve where he received the rank of Spec. 4.
We would describe Clifton as a simple working man, with stories to tell. He worked for Jones County Feed Mill, Trenton Dixie Fertilizer and ended his career at Trenton Hardware with his brother Glenn, where he worked for 27 years.
His many loves included working with children as they showed cattle for the Jones County 4H Livestock Program while working with Jones County Livestock Agent Freddie ONeal. He had a passion for fishing, with his dear friend Pete Murphrey and a special bond with Pete's Family, Betty, Cindy, Mary and their families.
Cliff was a giver. He believed in helping others and his community. He volunteered for many years for the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, the Trenton Rescue Squad and was an active member of the Clem Newton Smith American Legion Post 154 for 46 years.
He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Infant brother, sister Joan Carol, sister Doris Lawrence and brother Robert Clenwood. He is survived by his brothers BC Spivey, Jr and wife Geneva, Glenn Spivey and wife Darlene and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions no scheduled visitation will be held. Private viewing will be possible by visiting Garner Funeral Home, 209 W. Peyton Avenue, Kinston. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 20 at the Green Family Cemetery on Wyse Fork Road, Trenton, NC at 2:00 pm with family member and friend Michael Cole officiating and the American Legion Post 154 Chaplain, Louis Miller. The family will be at the home of Glenn and Darlene Spivey at 215 S. Weber Street, Trenton. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you consider making a donation to the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 309, Trenton, NC 28585 or Trenton American Legion Post 154, P.O. Box 745, Trenton, NC 28585.
