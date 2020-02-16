KINSTON - Clifton "Frank" Franklin Hardy, 72, of Kinston passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife, Mary Hardy; daughters, Greta Hardy and Rita Ming and husband Trevor; granddaughters, Alex Hardy, Sarah Morton and Samantha Heimberg and husband Galen; sisters, Joyce Malpass, Ann Letts, Rose Landrum and husband Mickey, Linda Jones and Dawn Fisher and husband Ken; and brother, Earl Hardy. Clifton was preceded in death by his parents, Troy Hardy and Ida Madge; two brothers, William Hardy Sr. and Bruce "Peanut" Hardy. Clifton was a proud sailor of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his service in the Navy, Clifton worked with Electrician Inc. of Kinston before his final service at LL Van Electrical where he retired in 2012. Graveside service with Military Rites will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Trevor Ming officiating. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 16, 2020