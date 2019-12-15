Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifton James Miller. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Visitation 6:00 PM Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 View Map Burial 2:00 PM Shivar Family Cemetery Hwy 41 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clifton James Miller, 77, of Comfort, NC passed away at his home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with his family by his bedside. He is preceded in death by his parents Hampton and Belle Miller, brothers Herman, Woodrow, Douglas, Leo Miller and a granddaughter Janice Carol Howard that he loved dearly.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Funeral Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Jarman and Pastor Woody Whitt officiating. Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Shivar Family Cemetery on Hwy 41 West Trenton.

Clifton is survived by his wife Edna S. Miller of almost 40 years, sons Carl (Bud) Shivar (Malia), Cliff Miller (Cindy), Randy Shivar, daughters Sherry Metts, Sandy Howard (Virgil), Lisa Henn (Michael), 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Sisters, Bonnie May, Louise, Hazel, Estelle and brother Cecil (Buck) Miller (Beatrice) and many nieces and nephews.

Clifton was a loving dad, papa, grandpa and papa Smurf. He worked several jobs such as a paver operator for Barrus, working on small and large engines, building houses and working on the farm as a young boy. His most passionate job was a long distance truck driver for almost 40 years hauling cows and hogs while working for Bryan Hargett. He also loved having BBQs for his family, friends and cutting the grass. Clifton got himself into some crazy situation at times but laughed about them later.

The family would like to thank everyone for all their thoughts and prayers during this time. A special thanks goes out to Hospice for all they have done especially, Nurses Christie, Frank, Delphane, Shakinna and Chaplin Rick. We love you guys.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Comfort Fire & EMS, 5435 NC Highway 56 N, Trenton, NC 28585.



