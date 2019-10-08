Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyda Madeline Braxton Davis. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Clyda Madeline Braxton Davis, 93, completed her earthly journey on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was lovingly known by her family and friends as "Mac." She transitioned from labor to reward while surrounded by her family at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC. Mac was born in Lenoir County on January 24, 1926 to the late Clyde and Ethel Braxton. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.B. Davis, Jr.; brother Earl Braxton; and sister, Grace Murphy. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Fussell and husband Glenn, of Grifton; son, Gary Davis and wife Diane of Kinston; grandchildren, Karma Warren and husband Quinton, Scott Fussell and wife Misty, Allison Tilghman and husband Chris, and Michael Davis and wife Caroline; step-granddaughters, Marla Capes, Shanna Anderson and husband Curt; great-grandchildren, Samantha Warren, Taylor Fussell, Zachary Tilghman, Drew Tilghman, Macy Fussell, Camden Tilghman, Madelyn Davis, Kevin Cook, Alexis McElhannon and Austin Anderson; and her sister, Joyce Taylor of Kinston. She leaves a legacy of love with many nieces and nephews and special friend of many years, Mildred West. Mac graduated from Contentnea High School in 1944. She was a faithful member of Bethel Christian Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving as a Deaconess. She enjoyed baking cakes for church bake sales and cooking for church gatherings. She retired from E.I. DuPont after 33 years of service. In retirement, she enjoyed gardening, arranging flowers, sewing, traveling with family and friends, shopping and fishing at her vacation home at South River. She also enjoyed cooking Sunday lunch for her family, going out to eat with her family and friends, listening to gospel music and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She served her community by helping neighbors in need, donating to charities and serving as a member of the Grifton Planning Board. Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 1:00pm- 2:00pm with the funeral beginning at 2:00pm. Graveside will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends other times at the home of Connie Fussell. Contributions may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Ct. Goldsboro NC or to 902 Church, 2009 Carey Road, Kinston NC. Online condolences may be sent to KINSTON - Clyda Madeline Braxton Davis, 93, completed her earthly journey on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was lovingly known by her family and friends as "Mac." She transitioned from labor to reward while surrounded by her family at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC. Mac was born in Lenoir County on January 24, 1926 to the late Clyde and Ethel Braxton. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.B. Davis, Jr.; brother Earl Braxton; and sister, Grace Murphy. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Fussell and husband Glenn, of Grifton; son, Gary Davis and wife Diane of Kinston; grandchildren, Karma Warren and husband Quinton, Scott Fussell and wife Misty, Allison Tilghman and husband Chris, and Michael Davis and wife Caroline; step-granddaughters, Marla Capes, Shanna Anderson and husband Curt; great-grandchildren, Samantha Warren, Taylor Fussell, Zachary Tilghman, Drew Tilghman, Macy Fussell, Camden Tilghman, Madelyn Davis, Kevin Cook, Alexis McElhannon and Austin Anderson; and her sister, Joyce Taylor of Kinston. She leaves a legacy of love with many nieces and nephews and special friend of many years, Mildred West. Mac graduated from Contentnea High School in 1944. She was a faithful member of Bethel Christian Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving as a Deaconess. She enjoyed baking cakes for church bake sales and cooking for church gatherings. She retired from E.I. DuPont after 33 years of service. In retirement, she enjoyed gardening, arranging flowers, sewing, traveling with family and friends, shopping and fishing at her vacation home at South River. She also enjoyed cooking Sunday lunch for her family, going out to eat with her family and friends, listening to gospel music and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She served her community by helping neighbors in need, donating to charities and serving as a member of the Grifton Planning Board. Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 1:00pm- 2:00pm with the funeral beginning at 2:00pm. Graveside will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends other times at the home of Connie Fussell. Contributions may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Ct. Goldsboro NC or to 902 Church, 2009 Carey Road, Kinston NC. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Free Press on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close