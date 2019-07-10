Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Clifton Dunham Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Clyde Clifton Dunham Jr., 86, of Kinston, NC Passed away July 8, 2019 at The North Carolina Veterans Home in Kinston. Clyde was born February 11, 1933 to Clyde C. Dunham Sr. and Lilla Allen Dunham in Kinston. Clyde was the oldest of four children, Robert Dunham, Betty Jean Wright, and Jimmy Lee Dunham. He married Ethlene Teachey and they were happily married until her death in 1993; they had four children together. He married Martha Daughety in 2003 until her passing in 2016. He loved her children Elwood T. Daughety and Martha Ann Outlaw as if they were his own. Clyde Dunham loved God with all his heart and it was evident in the way he lived his life. Clyde was a larger than life man with a deep voice that could command a room, yet gentle and caring to all that crossed his path. Clyde joined the National Guard at a young age and after a short while joined the Navy where he became a disabled veteran during the Korean conflict . Once out of the military he came home to marry and raise his family. He was a lifelong mechanic where he worked on anything from tricycles to bulldozers. Clyde had a heart for helping and serving others in the community. He was one of the founding members and first chief of Southwood Volunteer Fire Department where he served for four years and then in other capacities of office for 45 years. He was very instrumental in establishing the volunteer fire task force in Lenoir County. Clyde was a member of Southwood Memorial Christian Church where he served as a deacon, elder, chairman of the board, CMF President, district President and member of the choir. Clyde will also be remembered for his awesome Fishstew prepared faithfully with his family at the Church Harvest Festival. Clyde is survived by his children, Kenny (Kathy), Lisa, and Sam (Kim); his grandchildren, Amy, Rachel, Clay, Josh, Lindsay, Kaitlin, Emily, Trevor, Vivian, Jason, David and many beloved great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, first wife Ethelene, second wife Martha, oldest son Clyde Dunham III, stepson Elwood T. Daughety, son-in-law Jan King, two granddaughters, and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at 902 Church with Pastors Andrew Shue and Amos Sykes officiating. Visitation will follow. Burial will be at a later date. Donations can be made to Southwood Memorial Christian Church Dunham Music Fund, Southwood Volunteer Fire Dept., or The G.I. Joe Museum. The family would like to extend their thanks to the North Carolina State Veterans home and all their staff for the great love and care that they showed our Daddy. Published in Free Press on July 10, 2019

