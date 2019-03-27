PINK HILL - Colletta Roberson Kennedy, 75, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro. The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 followed by visitation at Grace Covenant Church in Beulaville. A graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at East Duplin Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband, Ranson "Sonny" Kennedy of Pink Hill. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019