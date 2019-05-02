KINSTON - Cora Ellen McIntyre West, 77, of Kinston passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was the secretary of Grace Christian School and at Grace Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. Ellen sold wallpaper to many people in Lenoir surrounding counties with Groff's Wallpaper. She also enjoyed interior decorating in her spare time. She attended Jones Central High School where she excelled academically and represented her school as homecoming queen. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Lenzor Pharoah West. She is survived by her four sons, Lenny West and wife Pam, of Rocky Mount, Leslie 'Bubby' West and wife Lisa, of LaGrange, Timmy West and wife Sheila, of Kinston, and Randall West and wife Courtney, of Kinston; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Libby King White and husband Johnny, of Sierra Vista, AZ; and several nieces. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 331 NC Hwy 58, Kinston, NC 28504, with Pastor Bill Bradley officiating. Visitation will be held following the funeral service. A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family would like to thank their Grace Baptist Church family for prayers and support during this time. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on May 2, 2019