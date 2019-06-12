DOVER - Cora Lee Harding White, 78, of Dover passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh Odell Harding and Lucy Mae Clark Harding and sisters, Elsie Clark and Nellie Roberson. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Dalton Ray White; daughter, Angela Dawn White; grandchildren, Chase Railee Wiggins, Camryn Paige Wiggins and Chance Rilee Wiggins; and sisters, Lena Ham and Noreena White. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Dover United Methodist Church with Pastor Clint White. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on June 12, 2019