GRIFTON - Cora Lee Jackson-Younger, 86, of 429 Main St., died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at New Deliverance FWB Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Grifton. A walk through viewing will be Friday from 2-5 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on gatherings, please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 2, 2020