Cora Lee Jackson-Younger (1933 - 2020)
Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC
28513
(252)-746-3133
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Deliverance FWB Church
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
New Deliverance FWB Church
Obituary
GRIFTON - Cora Lee Jackson-Younger, 86, of 429 Main St., died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at New Deliverance FWB Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Grifton. A walk through viewing will be Friday from 2-5 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on gatherings, please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 2, 2020
