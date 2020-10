Corintha E. Davis Bryant, 94, of Hackensack, N.J., formerly of Kinston, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Care One at Wellington.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Beautiful Valley FWB Church, Dover. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.



