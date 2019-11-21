PROSPECT, KY - Courtrina P. Johnson went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was a native of Kinston, NC and current resident of Prospect, KY. She was the wife of John J. Johnson; mother of eight, grandmother of 19 and great-grand-mother of 12. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and passionate and devoted member of Green Castle Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Green Castle Baptist Church 4970 Murphy Lane Louisville, KY 40241. The wake will be Friday, November 22 from 6-9 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home 951 S. Preston Street Louisville, KY 40203.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019