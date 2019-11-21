Courtrina P. Johnson

Guest Book
  • "I met Courtrina many years ago when we worked together at..."
    - Kelly Trotter
  • "I am so very sorry for your loss."
    - Veronica Mckay
  • "CURTINA IS A SPECIAL FRIEND OUR FAMILY GREW UP TOGETHER..."
    - Teresa Harris
  • "What a treasure Trina was to all of us who were blessed..."
    - Connie
Service Information
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY
40203
(502)-584-3945
Wake
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Green Castle Baptist Church
4970 Murphy Lane
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Castle Baptist Church
4970 Murphy Lane
Louisville, KY
Obituary
PROSPECT, KY - Courtrina P. Johnson went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was a native of Kinston, NC and current resident of Prospect, KY. She was the wife of John J. Johnson; mother of eight, grandmother of 19 and great-grand-mother of 12. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and passionate and devoted member of Green Castle Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Green Castle Baptist Church 4970 Murphy Lane Louisville, KY 40241. The wake will be Friday, November 22 from 6-9 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home 951 S. Preston Street Louisville, KY 40203.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019
