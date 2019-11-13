Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cranford Allan Heath Sr.. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Funeral service 6:00 PM Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 View Map Burial 11:00 AM Pinelawn Memorial Park Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Cranford Allan Heath, Sr., age 78 went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 12, 2019 in Carteret County. After living most of his life in Kinston, he and his wife retired to Goose Creek Landing in Newport, NC. Funeral services will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 followed by visitation at Howard-Carter Funeral Home in Kinston, with Pastor Keith Cobb of Hollywood Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park also in Kinston. Cranford was born in Lenoir County, NC to Hubert and Bernice Heath on September 11, 1941. He graduated from Contentnea School in 1959, becoming the last surviving male of his class. Prior to graduation, Cranford enlisted in the North Carolina National Guard, where he retired as Major after serving for twenty-six years. He married Jennie Jones on December 11, 1961. He spent the majority of his career in law enforcement and security. He was a member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church in Greenville, NC. Although painful at times, he was a die-hard NC State fan. And to all the Carolina and Duke fans out there, if he has anything to do with it, y'alls days of beating the hell out of NC State are over. In addition to his parents, Cranford was preceded in death by sisters, Frances Thompson, Carol Taylor, and Sylvia Jones; brother, Curtis Heath; and great-granddaughter Brookelynn James Oliver. Cranford is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jennie; children, Theresa and James Taylor, Clarissa and Pat Cannon, Cranford Jr. and Tanya Heath; grandchildren, Emily Taylor and fiancé, Asa Oliver, Joshua Harris and Caleb Heath. He was looking forward to meeting his great-granddaughter Ava Grace Oliver, due May 2020; three step-grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Masters, Joyce Peterson, and Doris Griffin (Butch). Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Free Press on Nov. 13, 2019

