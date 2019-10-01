GRIFTON - Mrs. Cuneta Speight Faulkner, 85, died Saturday, September 29, 2019, at her home. A native of Greene County, she was born July 28, 1934, the daughter of Clarence and Luvenia Worthington Speight. A longtime member of Hugo OFWB, Cuneta loved her church and her church family. A consummate homemaker, she loved cooking and gardening and among her favorite pastimes was a long leisurely ride through the countryside. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband of 57 years, William Earl Faulkner; a son, William Allen Faulkner; and brother, Clarence Ray Speight. Surviving are her brother, Charles Speight and wife Ann, of Kinston; a devoted niece and caregiver, Jennie Speight Bell and husband Joey, of Hertford; and several other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with the Reverend Dr. Charles Russell and the Reverend Scott Wright officiating. The burial will be held privately. The family will receive friends on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Hugo OFWB Church, c/o Polly Eubanks, 3073 Brooks Farm Rd, Grifton, NC 28530. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 1, 2019