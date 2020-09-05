1/
Curtis Carmon
Curtis Ray Carmon, 84, of Ayden, died Aug. 28, 2020.
Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Ayden Cemetery, Ayden.
Survivors include wife, Bettie Carmon of the home; son, Wayne Moye of Camden, New Jersey; stepsons, Lindwood Cannon of Timberlake, Robert Cannon of Napa Valley, California; daughter, Linda Evans of Ayden; stepdaughters, Pat Graham of Tampa, Florida, Jacquelyn Cannon of Washington, D.C., Vickie Grant of Acworth, Georgia; brother, JC Carmon of Winterville; one sister, Edna Holloway of Ayden.
Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 5, 2020.
