1/
Curtis Earl Fields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Earl Fields, 63, of 484 First Avenue, West Haven, Conn., died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Zion Chapel FWB Church, 377 Planters Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Diane Fields of the home; two stepsons, Jamel Washington and Armel Washington, both of New Haven, Conn.; four brothers, William Henry Fields, Calvin McKinley Fields and Douglas Cornelius Fields, all of Greenville, Charles Douglas Carmon Jr. of Washington, D.C.; four sisters, Emma Frances Allen of Lithonia, Ga., Annie Dail Fields of Greenville, Ada Faye Woods of Greensboro and Bonnie Dean Sutton of Winterville; two step grandchildren.
Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19, check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks when attending the viewing and funeral service.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
252-746-3133
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved