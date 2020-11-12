Curtis Earl Fields, 63, of 484 First Avenue, West Haven, Conn., died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Zion Chapel FWB Church, 377 Planters Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Diane Fields of the home; two stepsons, Jamel Washington and Armel Washington, both of New Haven, Conn.; four brothers, William Henry Fields, Calvin McKinley Fields and Douglas Cornelius Fields, all of Greenville, Charles Douglas Carmon Jr. of Washington, D.C.; four sisters, Emma Frances Allen of Lithonia, Ga., Annie Dail Fields of Greenville, Ada Faye Woods of Greensboro and Bonnie Dean Sutton of Winterville; two step grandchildren.

Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the church.

Due to COVID-19, check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks when attending the viewing and funeral service.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.



