Curtis Ray Hall, 61, of 753 Queen Street, Grifton, died Monday, April 27, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden.
Viewing will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 1, 2020