Curtis Sharp Jr was born to the late Curtis Sharp Sr. and Ora Virgina Sharp April 30, 1938 in Maysville, North Carolina.

He departed his life on Saturday, October 03, 2020 in Nashville, TN at the age of 82. He was educated in the Jones County Public School System.

Curtis enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country for four years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by One daughter: Beverly Sharp

Two Sisters: Fannie Virginia Brutus, Odessa Chandler, One brother: Melvin Lee Sharp. He leaves to cherish fond memories Wife: Jackie Harden Sharp, Five children,

Berdena Sharp-Lewis of Trenton NC, Curtis Sharp of Deltona FL, and Jonquin Sharp of Rahway NJ. Marvin Kinsey of Nashville, TN and Jeanean Bernabela of Newark, NJ.

Two Sisters: Eloise Body and Eleanor Sharpless and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Graveside Services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at White Oak Cemetery, Maysville.

Public viewing will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 from the memorial chapel of Trinity Funeral Home and will resume one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart, limited seating and Please wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.

Services of compassionate and distinguished class entrusted to Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store