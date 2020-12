Curtis Thernell Bryant, 76, of Snow Hill, died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. Please wear your face mask and practice social distancing. A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside rites will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at noon at William Suggs Cemetery.

Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home in Snow Hill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store