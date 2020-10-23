Cynthia Faye Harris Howard, 65, of 1632 Hallow Drive, Unit A, Greenville, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

She is survived by her mother, Johnnie Mae Payton of Greenville; three sons, Michael Howard of the home, Christopher Howard of Ayden and Craig Howard of Greenville; one brother, Gary Payton of Greenville; four sisters, Felicia Gaye, Diane Mitchell, Joanne Younger and Teresa Holmes, all of Grifton.

Viewing will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks when attending the viewing and the funeral service. Social distancing is required.



