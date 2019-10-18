KINSTON - Cynthia Paulette Jones Adebowale, 70, of 3602 Sand Clay Road, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Funeral will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Southview Cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the church from 5-7 p.m. The family will be receiving friends and family at 1209 Cogdell Drive, Kinston.
Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 18, 2019