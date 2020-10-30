FOUNTAIN - Cynthia Marie Jenkins Tyson, 58, died Oct. 21, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Philippi Church of Christ, Greenville with burial following at Farmville Cemetery in Farmville. Masks required.

Survivors include mother, Mary Snauggs of Greenville; husband, Michael Brown Tyson of Ayden; sons, Michael D. Tyson, DeVondrick Tyson, both of Snow Hill, Maurice A. Johnson of Greenville, Jarrell Jenkins of New York; daughters, Shaquana M. Jenkins of Raleigh, Mary A. Williams of Fountain, Vivian Tyson of Snow Hill, OKenali Cherry of Greenville, Latoya White of Winterville; brothers, William H. Jenkins of Greenville, Ronald Jenkins of Winterville; and sisters, Loretta A. Brown of Greenville, Patricia A. Lewis of Zebulon, Ida M. Jenkins of Wilson.

Viewing will be one hour before the service at the church.

Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.



