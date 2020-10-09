1/
D. John Jr.
D. John (Cuz), Jr., 71, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Sharon Baptist Church, Chinquapin. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the cemetery.
Survivors include spouse, Minnie S. Futrell, Beulaville; sons, Greg Futrell, Richlands, Kevin Futrell, Richlands; daughters, Shauna Folks, Richlands and Aimee Jo Lanier, Chinquapin; sisters, Linda Mozingo, Mt. Olive and Lynett Cavenaugh Richlands; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.

Published in Free Press on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
