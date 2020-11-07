1/
Daelen Noel Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daelen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daelan Noel Carter, infant, of 103 Ashton Drive, Greenville, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery, Winterville.
He is survived by his father, Jashawn Carter and his mother, Deteisha Thompson, both of Greenville.
Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
252-746-3133
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved