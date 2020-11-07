Daelan Noel Carter, infant, of 103 Ashton Drive, Greenville, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery, Winterville.

He is survived by his father, Jashawn Carter and his mother, Deteisha Thompson, both of Greenville.

Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store