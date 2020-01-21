GREENVILLE - Dale Jerome Williams, 61, of 4125 Kittrell Farm Dr. Apt. 204, formerly of Kinston, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hines Cemetery, La Grange. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.The family will receive guest at 2311 Briarfield Road, Kinston. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 21, 2020