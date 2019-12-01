Dallas H. Foscue, Sr. passed away in Memphis, TN on April 6, 2019. He was born in Kinston, NC to Troy and Nancy Foscue. He is survived by his wife Gayla Foscue of Memphis; stepdaughter Dottie Barker of New Bern; son D. Hayes Foscue, Jr. (Allison) of Huntersville; daughter Marylindley Moore (Mark) of Kinston; brother Lt. Col. (Ret.) Stanley Foscue (Nancey) of Lonton, VA; grandchildren Nicole Willis (Frank), Hailey of Raleigh, Ginny, and Tripp of Huntersville.
Dallas is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Troy Foscue, Ken (Sonny), and his first wife Jean Stroud Foscue.
A service of celebration to honor Dallas' life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2009 at Northwest Christian Church located at 2009 Carey Rd.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 1, 2019