KINSTON - Dallas Hugh "Buddy" Stroud was born on September 7th, 1935. He died on October 25th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father Felton Stroud, mother Julia Smith Stroud, and siblings Corrine Herring, Lawrence "Frog" Stroud, Claude "Pete" Stroud, and Malcolm "Stumpy" Stroud.
He is survived by his spouse of 59 years and the love of his life Wilda Stroud, daughter Doronda Stroud-Garm husband Ken, son Derek Stroud, granddaughter Katelyn Stroud, brother James "Jay" Stroud, a large family of in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, many close friends, and his constant furry companion "Boots".
Dallas proudly served his country in the US Army, stationed in Germany following WWII. He was a valued employee at Dupont for 32 years. During this time, he also worked at Lenoir County Farm Service Agency where he continued employment after retiring from Dupont. His family members are often reminded by those who helped him measure tobacco land that no one could out walk him. He was a member of Smith's New Home OFWB Church.
Dallas was a loving husband and father, and devoted friend. He enjoyed the simpler things in life and most loved spending time with his family, having breakfast with his buddies, and spending time with his cat. His hobby was tending to his garden. He was famous for his abundant tomato crop, gladly sharing with family, neighbors, and friends. Dallas was the epitome of a "Southern Country Man" - frugal, unassuming and generous to a fault. He was not defined by a single great work, but rather by innumerable acts of giving that endeared him to many in his family, church and community. Dallas was a man of few words but had a dry wit and an infectious sense of humor. Everyone who knew him has at least one "Dallas" story, and he will live on in those stories and in the hearts of those who loved and admired him.
A celebration of life service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Michael Bryan officiating. The family will receive visitors at Howard and Carter Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers the family request that you consider making donations to Smith's New Home OFWB Church (C/O Judy Grady, 251 P A Noble Store Road, Deep Run NC, 28525) or to a charity of your choice
in his memory.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
