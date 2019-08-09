Damien Michael Moye (1978 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest In Peace classmate. You made an impact in everyones..."
    - Renisha Ross
  • "He was a very sweet person in school and even after high..."
    - Tekilyua Wooten
  • "Rest In Peace friend. You will be greatly missed by so many."
    - Michael Bancewicz
  • "R.I.P and God s peace be with the family."
    - John Torrence
Service Information
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC
28501
(252)-523-1028
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Kinston, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MEDFORD, MA - Damien Michael Moye, 41, of 72 Sharon Street, formerly of Kinston, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at First Missionary Baptist Church in Kinston with Bishop Virgil Loftin, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, with the family receiving relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. He is survived by his mother, Doris Moye of Kinston; father Michael Moye and step-mother, Rose Moye of Greenwich, CT; sister Memphis Moye of Greenwich, CT; uncle, Joe Moye of Kinston; and other relatives and friends. Mills Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.