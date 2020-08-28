1/
Damon Lenard Teach
Damon Lenard Teach, 41, of 612 Larkspur Road, Kinston, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Richmond, Va. Funeral will be held noon Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at United American Free Will Baptist Tabernacle, 1011 J.E. Reddick Circle, Kinston. Interment will follow in Southview Cemetery, Kinston.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Teach-Hart of the home.
A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. Limited persons allowed for church service.
Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.


Published in Free Press on Aug. 28, 2020.
