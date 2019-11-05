Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Rouse Funeral Home La Grange , NC View Map Graveside service 2:30 PM Pinelawn Memorial Park Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Daniel Ray "Danny" Bridwell, 64, a lifelong resident of Lenoir County, North Carolina departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 1, 2019. Danny was a devoted son, brother, uncle, nephew, neighbor, and friend to many. He was born on December 15, 1954 in Madisonville, Kentucky. His work and travels took him to many places before retiring in 2016 and settling in Carteret County. He was a member of Neuse Baptist Church in Kinston. Danny's pride and joy was his faithful pet companion, Honi, of 17 years. Danny enjoyed family get-togethers, the holidays, and Carolina Basketball. In addition to his grandparents, Danny was preceded in death by his father, R.W. Bridwell. Survivors include his mother, Lora Lee Bridwell of Kinston; a sister, Donna Bridwell and Tucker of La Grange; and a brother, Mike Bridwell and wife, Bethany of Kinston. Extended family survivors include nephews, Michael Bridwell Jr., PFC Christian Quick of the U.S. Marine Corp, and Austin Bridwell of Kinston; and niece, Ashlyn Pridgen and husband Daniel, of La Grange; Danny's love and special friend, Gloria Carawan and daughter Gracie, and special buddy, Brantley. Also surviving are many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Danny will be remembered by his family and friends as a hard-working individual who was willing to always lend a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Lenoir County SPCA or to a . The family will receive friends and relatives from 1:00-2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Rouse Funeral Home in La Grange. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston, officiated by Pastor Greg Kincaid. Online condolences may be made at www.rousefh.com Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home of La Grange. Published in Free Press on Nov. 5, 2019

