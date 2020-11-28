June 21, 1960 – November 21, 2020
KINSTON - Daniel Thomas Jarman, 60, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Danny was born in New Bern on June 21, 1960 to Lena Mae Wetherington Jarman and the late Daniel Nicholson Jarman.
Danny had an outgoing personality that made him the life of the party. An opportunity to dance and sing or just play around and have fun was all he needed to be happy. Friends and family especially enjoyed when he would perform his own version of karate moves.
As a homebody, Danny loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband to his wife, Gwyne, and the best dad and grandfather. One of his favorite pastimes was going to worry his son, Jason, while he was trying to work. While sitting on a stool and drinking water, he would often say that he was Jason's best employee.
Danny's love of his Lord was exemplified in his sweet spirit that was known to all who loved him. His family takes comfort in knowing that, while he is absent from them, he is present with his Lord.
A service to remember Danny's life will be held Saturday, November 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Briary Run Pentecostal Holiness Church in Kinston.
In addition to his mother, Danny is survived by his wife, Gwyne Lewis Jarman; son, Jason Scott Miller and wife, Tiffany; grandchildren, Walker Scott Miller and Kylie Lewis; siblings, Donna Jarman, Eurse Jarman, and Brenda Wiggins; special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and his special little girl, Carlie.
In addition to his father, Danny was preceded in death by his children, Victoria Lynn Jarman and Richard Thomas Lewis; grandson, Rylee Scott Miller; siblings, Debbie Sue Jarman and Bertha Heath; and Johnny Heath.
To honor Danny's life, pallbearers include Lynn Lewis, Zach Moore, Nicky Williams, Aaron Williams, Kevin Horne, and Ricky Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Briary Run Pentecostal Holiness Church, 413 Briary Run Road, Kinston, NC 28501. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.