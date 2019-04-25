KINSTON - Daniel Webster Hubbard, 85, formerly of Goldsboro, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lenoir Assisted Living in Pink Hill.
Service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April, 25, 2019, at The Bishop Lonnie E. Holloway Sr. Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will be in Resthaven at Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Dudley. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Smith-Holloway Memorial Funeral Services, Goldsboro.
