Guest Book View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Send Flowers Obituary

LA GRANGE - Kenneth Daniel "Danny" Barrow, 56, died suddenly Friday, July 5, 2019, at his residence. Born February 14, 1963, Danny was the son of the late Lewis Barrow and Carolyn Tyndall Barrow, who survives him. He grew up and lived all of his life in the Arba Community of Greene County and was a member of Hull Road OFWB Church. Danny possessed an outgoing personality and never met a stranger and likewise cherished time spent with family and friends. Danny loved cars and racing, particularly his restored 1978 Pontiac TransAm and Go Kart racing. Prior to joining Carolina Stone as a Scale Operator, Danny spent many years in the trucking industry. In addition to his mother, his surviving family includes his wife, Kathy Jones Barrow of the home; daughter, Lynna Barrow Andrews (Grant) of Snow Hill; son, Clayton Barrow (Courtney) of Snow Hill; grandchild, Atlas Andrews; and numerous extended family members of the Barrow and Tyndall families. A Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held 7 PM Tuesday, July 9th, at Hull Road OFWB Church with Reverends Leon Grubbs, Keith Phillips and John Wiggins officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following in the church's Family Life Center. Online condolences at LA GRANGE - Kenneth Daniel "Danny" Barrow, 56, died suddenly Friday, July 5, 2019, at his residence. Born February 14, 1963, Danny was the son of the late Lewis Barrow and Carolyn Tyndall Barrow, who survives him. He grew up and lived all of his life in the Arba Community of Greene County and was a member of Hull Road OFWB Church. Danny possessed an outgoing personality and never met a stranger and likewise cherished time spent with family and friends. Danny loved cars and racing, particularly his restored 1978 Pontiac TransAm and Go Kart racing. Prior to joining Carolina Stone as a Scale Operator, Danny spent many years in the trucking industry. In addition to his mother, his surviving family includes his wife, Kathy Jones Barrow of the home; daughter, Lynna Barrow Andrews (Grant) of Snow Hill; son, Clayton Barrow (Courtney) of Snow Hill; grandchild, Atlas Andrews; and numerous extended family members of the Barrow and Tyndall families. A Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held 7 PM Tuesday, July 9th, at Hull Road OFWB Church with Reverends Leon Grubbs, Keith Phillips and John Wiggins officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following in the church's Family Life Center. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com Published in Free Press on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close