KINSTON - Danny Eugene Killingsworth, 66, of Kinston passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Nannie Killingsworth. Danny is survived by his sister, Jeanette K. Hemby and husband David Ray Hemby, of Jacksonville; brothers, George Spencer Killingsworth, Nelson Earl Killingsworth and wife Bonnie, and Allen Killingsworth all of Kinston; along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Rivermont Baptist Church with Pastor Luis Miranda and Pastor Rick Vernon officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on Nov. 23, 2019