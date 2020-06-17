Danny L. Frantz, 73, died on June 12, 2020 at his home in Kinston. He was born to the late Lewis Frantz & Alice W. White on July 26, 1946.

A life long resident of Lenoir County, Danny was known by many. In his youth, he spent time with his grandfather learning how to cut meat in East Kinston. He used this to move forward in his career as a meat cutter with Winn-Dixie, Piggly Wiggly and Eubanks in Kinston. Danny also had a great love and talent for cooking which lead him to his dream job with the North Carolina Forestry Service as a cook for 25 years before retiring. This position offered him many opportunities to travel and meet new people all over the country. He traveled and assisted FEMA during natural catastrophes, including a mission during the space shuttle explosion recovery. Danny never met a stranger and he made friends with everyone he met. He had a laugh that lit up a room, and he had a special way of making you feel important. His favorite pastimes included bowling, and "playing" Santa for Vernon Park Mall and Neuse Regional Library for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brianna Elizabeth Frantz. Surviving is his wife of 35 years, Margaret Smith Frantz, his daughter Angela Hill and husband Will of Kinston, daughter Sarah O'Brien and husband Chris of Kinston; grandchildren Gary Michael Mewborn, Emerson Mewborn, Christopher O'Brien, Joseph O'Brien, Nina O'Brien and Blake Hill; stepmother Janet W. Frantz of La Grange; Brother in law, Charlie Smith of Kinston and special nieces and nephew.

A service of remembrance will be held on Thursday, June 18th at New Vision Outreach Ministries (1094 Institute Road in Kinston.) Visitation will be from 6 – 7 pm, and service at 7 pm. Those who wish to celebrate Danny's memory in a special way may make gifts to the American Diabetes Association, or EastPoint Prosthetics via EP Legacy, Inc. (PO Box 1323, Kinston, NC 28503).

Arrangements by Smith-Holloway in Goldsboro, NC.





