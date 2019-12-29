Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Lee Jones. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Graveside service 11:00 AM Snow Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Danny Lee Jones, 67, passed away Friday morning, December 27, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Born September 14, 1952, in Johnston County, he grew up in Durham, NC. Danny was a HVAC Technician and worked with local companies before entering into his own independent business. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, especially loving to fish from the Bogue Inlet and the Emerald Isle piers. Danny is survived by his wife of 48 years, Theresa Steward Jones; sons, Danny Lee Jones, Jr (Teresa) of Snow Hill and Christopher Wayne Jones (Brandy) of Walstonburg; daughter, Tamela Jones Penny (Wayne) of Snow Hill; 7 grandchildren; and siblings, Christopher Calvin Jones of Durham, Hubert Jones of Durham, Gary Jones of Creedmoor, Adam Riley of Sanford, Barbara Sue Cox of West Virginia and Cathy Jones Woods of Durham. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with his brother-in-law, Reverend Larry Ashley, officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the residence.

