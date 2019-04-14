Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daphne Rouse Horney. View Sign

HIGH POINT – Mrs. Daphne Rouse Horney, 89, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield. Born September 30, 1929 to Daphne Owens and Leslie Preston Yelverton in Fountain, NC. After graduating from Farmville High School, Daphne attended Meredith College and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was first married to the late Harold Rouse, with whom she raised their three children, Harold Bradley Rouse, Charlotte Rouse Luedtke and Walter David Rouse. While living in Farmville, she was President of the Junior Women's Club. Later when her family moved to Kinston, she began a career in residential real estate sales and became President of the Kinston Board of Realtors. Daphne is survived by Brad and his wife Karen Campbell of Asheville, NC and Walt and his wife Tricia of Lexington, NC; grandchildren, Jonathan Rouse, Stephen Rouse and wife Abby Anderson, Ashley Peters and husband Anthony, and David Rouse; great-granddaughter Charlotte Rebecca Peters; sister-in-law, Betty Yelverton; and two nephews and their wives, Charlie and Cindy Yelverton and Mike and Susan Yelverton. Daphne was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlotte Luedtke and husband, Frank Luedtke, and her brother, Leslie "Doonie" Yelverton. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday April 16 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Dr., High Point, NC, officiated by the Reverend Dr. Jeff Patterson and the Reverend Jared Stine. The family will also receive visitors at the church after the service and also at Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 109 Penny Road, in Ilderton Hall on Monday, April 15 from 5:30 to 6:30. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Meredith College, Office of Institutional Advancement,

https://community.meredith.edu/SupportMC or to Pennybyrn at Maryfield, Resident Care Fund, https://www.pennybyrnliving.org/giving-to-pennybyrn/. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Funeral Home Cumby Family Funeral Service

1015 Eastchester Drive

High Point , NC 27262

