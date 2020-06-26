Darlene Ennett, 65, of 2436 Albert Sugg Road, LaGrange, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at the Church of Faith and Deliverance. Interment shall follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday.

She is survived by her husband.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.





