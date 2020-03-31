KINSTON - Darlene P. Taylor of 1503 Leslie R. Stroud Road, Kinston passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 62 with her husband by her side at PAM Specialty Hospital of Rocky Mount. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Keith Taylor; a son, Clayton Harrington and wife Nicole, of Kinston; two grandchildren, Breanna and Madison Harrington; one brother, David Peffer of Roanoke Rapids; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Margie Peffer; brother, Lee Peffer; two sisters, Linda Owens and Debbie Braswell. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in the Stanley Cemetery on Stanley Mission Road in Kinston with Richard Parker officiating. The family will receive visitors at the home of Bobby's sister, Wanda Taylor, at 1513 Leslie R. Stroud Road, Kinston. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 31, 2020