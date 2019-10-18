NEWPORT - Darlene Pollock Woodard, 71, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. The family will also receive friends at other times at the home of Danny and Lisa Wiedner in Newport.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City.
