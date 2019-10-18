Darlene Pollock Woodard

Service Information
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC
28557
(252)-726-8066
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Gethsemane Memorial Park
Obituary
Send Flowers

NEWPORT - Darlene Pollock Woodard, 71, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. The family will also receive friends at other times at the home of Danny and Lisa Wiedner in Newport.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.