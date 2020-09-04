1/
Darold Glenn Cox Sr.
Darold Glenn Cox Sr. 68, exchanged life for eternity on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence, Bronx, N.Y.
A Celebration of Life will be a walk in from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Mills Funeral Home followed by an interment in Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories his sons, Darold Cox, Jr. (DJ) of Coney Island, NY; Justin Cox, of Charlotte, NC and his dog; five grandchildren; twin brother, Harold Clyde Cox, of Washington, D.C.; brothers, Valton Lee Cox of Kinston, Bertram T. Cox, Rocky Mount, NC; sisters, Dr. Virginia Cox-Daugherty, Eldress Joetta Cox, both of Kinston, NC; a special niece, Kimmika M. Daugherty of Brooklyn, New York, and nephew Leamon Scott Daugherty III (Cynthia) of Carey, NC; granddaughter, Kayla Cox,
whom he took care of at an early age; one aunt, Arthenia Starks of Brooklyn, New York; great-nephews and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends in New York and North Carolina.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
