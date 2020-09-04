Darold Glenn Cox Sr. 68, exchanged life for eternity on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence, Bronx, N.Y.

A Celebration of Life will be a walk in from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Mills Funeral Home followed by an interment in Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories his sons, Darold Cox, Jr. (DJ) of Coney Island, NY; Justin Cox, of Charlotte, NC and his dog; five grandchildren; twin brother, Harold Clyde Cox, of Washington, D.C.; brothers, Valton Lee Cox of Kinston, Bertram T. Cox, Rocky Mount, NC; sisters, Dr. Virginia Cox-Daugherty, Eldress Joetta Cox, both of Kinston, NC; a special niece, Kimmika M. Daugherty of Brooklyn, New York, and nephew Leamon Scott Daugherty III (Cynthia) of Carey, NC; granddaughter, Kayla Cox,

whom he took care of at an early age; one aunt, Arthenia Starks of Brooklyn, New York; great-nephews and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends in New York and North Carolina.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store