Daryl Rayshawn Cook, 31, of 903 Savannah Lane, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.

He is survived by his parents, Darlene Latimer and Joseph Cook of Trenton, N.J.; one daughter, Janayshia Scott of Trenton, N.J.; two sisters, Yaaunde Tee Davis of Hamilton, N.J. and Ronya Worthen-Dixon of Kinston; five brothers, Ronald Latimer Jr., Joseph Bellamy, Donald Bellamy, Donale Bellamy, Luther Bellamy, Donny Hall all of Trenton, N.J.

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people Please wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store