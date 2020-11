Or Copy this URL to Share

David Anthony " Pete " Grady 59 transitioned Friday November 20, 2020, at Christiana Hospital. Funeral services will be 1 Pm Monday November 30, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Mills Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.

