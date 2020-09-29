1/1
David Clarence Herring
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEVEN SPRINGS - David Clarence Herring, 54, of Seven Springs passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. David was known for his rambunctious, fun, and energetic personality. He was a man who loved his country, tinkering, landscaping, helping people, motorcycle rides but more than anything he loved being a father. He was so proud to be a "girl dad". His wife, Holly, meant the work to him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, C.J. Herring and Rachel Herring.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Holly Herring of the home; daughters, Karissa Hilts and husband Brian, Korinne Dedman and husband Corey, Karolyne Herring and her significant other Hunter Brown; grandchildren, Adaline Hilts and Kennedy Hilts; brothers, Charles Herring and wife Sharon and Randy Herring and wife Janet.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kinston Ward. Funeral will be held following the visitation with Bishop Jeff Howard officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro.
The family would like to express their gratitude for all the love and support.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved