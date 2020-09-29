SEVEN SPRINGS - David Clarence Herring, 54, of Seven Springs passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. David was known for his rambunctious, fun, and energetic personality. He was a man who loved his country, tinkering, landscaping, helping people, motorcycle rides but more than anything he loved being a father. He was so proud to be a "girl dad". His wife, Holly, meant the work to him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, C.J. Herring and Rachel Herring.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Holly Herring of the home; daughters, Karissa Hilts and husband Brian, Korinne Dedman and husband Corey, Karolyne Herring and her significant other Hunter Brown; grandchildren, Adaline Hilts and Kennedy Hilts; brothers, Charles Herring and wife Sharon and Randy Herring and wife Janet.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kinston Ward. Funeral will be held following the visitation with Bishop Jeff Howard officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro.
The family would like to express their gratitude for all the love and support.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.