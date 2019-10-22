KINSTON - David Clifton Tyndall, 84, of Kinston passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linwood and Carrie Stroud Tyndall; and two brothers, Franklin and Bobby Tyndall. Clifton is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Waller Tyndall; one son, Clifton Nicky Tyndall; granddaughter, Ashlee Tyndall Townsend and husband Blake; grandson, Greyson Townsend; and two sisters, Teresa Morris and Rebecca Howard. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the SPCA Building Fund, 2455 Rouse Road Kinston, N.C. 28504. Private interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 22, 2019