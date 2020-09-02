KINSTON - David Gordon Mills of Kinston passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the age of 66. He was born January 28, 1954, in Charlotte, NC. David was a 1972 graduate of Kinston High School and attended UNC-CH. For the past 42 years, David worked alongside his brother as co-owner of Mills International, Inc. where he spent many days happily selling Cub Cadets and CASE IH tractors.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Kinston where he active on committees and enjoyed his relationships with the congregational members.
He was a dedicated son, brother, husband, companion, father, grandfather, and friend. David was preceded in death by his father, James C. Mills and by his wife, Debbie McLawhorn Mills. He is survived by his three daughters, Melissa Mills, Valerie Lyons, husband Rich Lyons, grandchildren Jeremiah, Emaleigh, and Gracie, Jessica Starling and husband Matt Starling, grandchildren Avery, Carter, and Bennett. Other survivors include his mother, Mary Neal Ranson Mills; father-in-law Charles H. McLawhorn; brothers Jim Mills and sister-in-law Sally, Mark Mills, and sister-in-law Connie, Don and sister-in-law Cindy and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion and friend, Myra Goodwin.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11am on Thursday, September 3 on the lawn at First Presbyterian Church, Kinston.
The family requests that memorials be made to The David Mills Congregational Care Fund at First Presbyterian Church, 2101 North Heritage Street, Kinston 28501.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.