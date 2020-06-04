David Grant Batchelor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Grant Batchelor, 68, of Chinquapin, died Monday, June 1, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Amos Lanier Cemetery, Chinquapin.
Survivors include wife, Karen Batchelor of Chinquapin.
Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Amos Lanier cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved