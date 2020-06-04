David Grant Batchelor, 68, of Chinquapin, died Monday, June 1, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Amos Lanier Cemetery, Chinquapin.

Survivors include wife, Karen Batchelor of Chinquapin.

Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.



