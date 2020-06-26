David Jerome Pate
David Jerome Pate, 59, of Stamford, Conn., formally of Snow Hill, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Connecticut.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at noon at Snow Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from noon to 6 p.m. at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Social distancing and face masks are required at the funeral home and the cemetery. Please use the side door to the chapel for viewing on Friday.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.


Published in Free Press on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
S Connor Memorial Funeral Home Inc
83 Circle Dr
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-4262
