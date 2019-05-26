|
KINSTON – David O. Jarman, 59, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home. Mr. Jarman, son of the late F.H. and Helen Jarman, was a graduate of North Lenoir and lifelong resident of Kinston. He was a farmer, trucker, collector of anything Oliver, and a good friend with a big heart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Walker. He is survived by his brother, Craig Jarman; uncle, Vincent Oglesby; cousins, Teresa, Bubba, and Boyce Oglesby, Mary Stokes and Kathy Gillikin; and many special friends. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on May 26, 2019