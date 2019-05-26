Free Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Jarman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David O. Jarman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David O. Jarman Obituary
KINSTON – David O. Jarman, 59, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home. Mr. Jarman, son of the late F.H. and Helen Jarman, was a graduate of North Lenoir and lifelong resident of Kinston. He was a farmer, trucker, collector of anything Oliver, and a good friend with a big heart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Walker. He is survived by his brother, Craig Jarman; uncle, Vincent Oglesby; cousins, Teresa, Bubba, and Boyce Oglesby, Mary Stokes and Kathy Gillikin; and many special friends. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now